Ilona Maher boosts women's rugby and redefines beauty on social media ahead of World Cup

Sunderland, UK - Ilona Maher transcends women's rugby, giving it a profile outside of the sport in the way that Mia Hamm did for women's soccer.

Rugby player Ilona Maher poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot at NBC Universal Studios on November 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. © Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Now the stage is set at the women's World Cup in England for the American athlete to spark even more interest. The 29-year-old phenomenon has attracted over eight million followers on social media, not only through her sporting exploits but also for her promotion of body positivity. She played a pivotal role in the USA women's team winning a first-ever Olympic medal, beating Australia in the third-place playoff in Paris last year. Athletes Ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas arrested on charges of hosting illegal poker games Athletes NASCAR driver suffers brutal injury in fall while celebrating win On the back of that achievement, Maher featured in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition and appeared in the US version of hit TV show Dancing with the Stars, finishing runner-up. The Maher-fueled improvement of the USA team attracted the attention of American investor Michele Kang who donated $4 million to help develop the USA Women's Rugby Sevens Team over four years. In another sport, Kang owns the Lyon women's football team, the eight-time European champions.

Ilona Maher: "America's sweetheart"

Ilona Maher of the US carries the ball before the match against Fiji at Audi Field on July 19, 2025, in Washington DC. © SCOTT TAETSCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Maher's days in Paris were not just spent playing rugby but also attracting even more followers with her pithy social media posts. She compared life in the Athletes' Village to a reality TV show, in one humorous posting saying she was there "looking for love," to which her friend replies: "No you are here to play rugby." In more reflective mode in Paris, she told the Bleacher Report one of her goals was trying to reassure "girls" that playing sport did not take away their "girliness." Athletes Super Bowl champ Bryan Braman dies after brutal health battle Athletes Christian Coleman defends Sha'carri Richardson one week after alleged airport assault "What we're trying to show is the beauty that in sports you can be a badass on the field, you can be a beast on the field, but also be a beauty," she said. "It's really important for me because I want girls to see what their body is capable of," she continued. "It's not just to be looked at, objectified, but it's strong and it's fast, and it's brilliant." Maher, who through her body positivity push has become a brand ambassador for a deodorant and a skincare product she co-founded, revels in her global popularity and being "America's sweetheart." "I love when people call me that because I feel like I'm maybe not the image you would have of a sweetheart in some sense of the word," Maher told CNN in January this year. "I'm honored."

Ilona Maher learns to "never tone it down"

Rugby athlete Ilona Maher poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 15, 2024, in New York City. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Maher, who hails from Vermont, may be extroverted and cheerful, but she keeps her ego in check by showing appreciation to those women sports stars who paved the way for her. Hamm, her fellow American and a groundbreaking soccer superstar of the 1990s and early noughties, a two-time Olympic and World Cup winner, features high on the list. "I remember in our gym we always had a poster of Mia Hamm, and that was always cool to look up to her," Maher told the Bleacher Report. Closer to home, though, she is part of a tight-knit family unit, with her father Michael, a keen rugby player who introduced her to the sport, Netherlands-born mum Mieneke, and sisters Olivia and Adrianna. Elder sister Olivia has a considerable social media presence herself. From her father Ilona not only learned about rugby but also a crucial life lesson when he defended her at a softball event. One of the other dads complained that Maher's pitches were unhittable but he was put in his place by Maher senior. "I think that was the first moment of being told to never tone it down," she told CNN. "Because that dad over there … wanted me to tone myself down so that it could be easier for (his daughter)," she said. "But that's not the world, is it? The world isn't going to tone down for you." Instead Maher has upped the ante, and the fruits for women's rugby have been plentiful as New Zealand legend Portia Woodman-Wickliffe told AFP.