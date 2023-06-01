Cardi B and Latto announce new release with a hysterical video!

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B and Big Latto are releasing a new collab and the hype just got even more intense thanks to their unique way of breaking the news!

Cardi B and Latto announce remix release with a hysterical vid © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B

Wednesday night, Cardi B and Big Latto announced an upcoming remix of Latto's song Put It On Da Floor in a goofy clip posted to social media.

In the clip, Latto says, "I put it on da floor. Now, I'm about ta put it on da floor again. Remix this Friday."

She then turns to a figure hidden beneath a small black plastic bag and says, "Rip her out the plastic, she's be actin' brand new!"

This, of course, is a slightly altered line from the soon-to-be remixed track.

The Big Energy rapper then tries to reveal the person under the plastic – spoiler alert: it's Cardi!

But the moment doesn't quite come off as intended and the WAP rapper has to struggle to free herself, making them both break down laughing.