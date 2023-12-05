Angel Reese sets the record straight in clapback at style critics
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese has a straightforward response to anyone suggesting she should stop changing her hair: NO!
Angel isn't just a powerhouse on the basketball court; she's also a style icon!
Keeping fans on their toes with her ever-changing looks, she's not fazed by those who don't appreciate it.
Taking the matter to TikTok, the star hooper addressed critics in a viral video.
In response to a message urging her to "stop changing your hair every week," she playfully lip-synced, "No. It was no 15 minutes ago, and it's no now."
The LSU athlete also captioned the video with a snarky response saying, "megan said switch your wig, make em feel like he cheatin."
Angel Reese shares playful response to haters online
Angel Reese knows how to clap back at critics in a fun and sassy style, and fans didn't bite their tongues from defending the hooper themselves.
"you can pull off anything queen," one fan wrote.
"Your hair is always on point," another added.
"IT WAS No 15mins ago and it's no now period," another fan supported.
Continuing her return from an unexplained absence, Angel is set to hit the court on Saturday against Kansas State at 1:30 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10