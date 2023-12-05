Angel Reese sets the record straight in clapback at style critics

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese has a straightforward response to anyone suggesting she should stop changing her hair: NO!

Angel Reese took to TikTok to share her straightforward response to anyone suggesting she should stop changing her hair frequently and fans are here for it! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

Angel isn't just a powerhouse on the basketball court; she's also a style icon!

Keeping fans on their toes with her ever-changing looks, she's not fazed by those who don't appreciate it.

Taking the matter to TikTok, the star hooper addressed critics in a viral video.

In response to a message urging her to "stop changing your hair every week," she playfully lip-synced, "No. It was no 15 minutes ago, and it's no now."

The LSU athlete also captioned the video with a snarky response saying, "megan said switch your wig, make em feel like he cheatin."