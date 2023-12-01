Angel Reese stuns against Virginia Tech after unexplained absence

Angel Reese stunned against Virginia Tech, scoring 19 points after her mysterious four-game absence that baffled the sports world.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Miss Angel Reese is back! After mysteriously sitting out for four games, the LSU basketball standout made a comeback on the court in last night's significant victory against No. 9 Virginia Tech.

Angel Reese stunned against Virginia Tech scoring 19 points after her mysterious four-game absence that rocked the sports world. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP In the Tigers' impressive 82-64 victory over the Hokies, Reese played a crucial role in securing the win, contributing 19 points, nine rebounds, and two assists for the Tigers.

Notably, she achieved this in just 29 minutes on the court, the shortest playing time among all LSU starters. Reese's point total notched the second-highest points on the board by an LSU player. Guard Mikaylah Williams led with 20 points, while forward Aneesah Morrow had an outstanding double-double, scoring 19 points and securing 15 rebounds. Selena Gomez Selena Gomez debuts extra-special guest in first look at new TV show Post-game, Reese wore a huge smile both during her podium appearance and on social media.

Angel Reese reveals that Shaquille O'Neal checked in on her during her absence

Angel Reese (r) revealed that NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal checked in on her daily during her four-game absence. © Screenshot / Instagram / sportsiren Speculation ran wild without solid evidence explaining Reese's absence. Some suggested it was poor grades, while others thought her recent fame got to her. Ultimately, Reese made her return, hit the court, and performed impressively. At the Thursday night press conference, she playfully asked reporters, "How happy are y'all to see me?" Reese also revealed that former LSU basketball alum and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal played a crucial role in her comeback to the court on Wednesday night, checking in on the young hooper during her absence. Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus drops new footage from intimate performance at Chateau Marmont Hotel "He told me every day, like, 'This, too, shall pass,'" Reese said. "Just being able to have somebody like that was something that was really good for me. He told me when I was right. He told me when I was wrong. He told me what I needed to do to get back to where I am." She added: "I want people to realize that I'm not just an athlete. I'm a human. I go through things. We all go through things."