Bills star Von Miller breaks silence on assault allegations: "100% false"

Buffalo, New York - Two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller said Thursday the allegation he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend is "100% false" as he addressed the alleged November incident for the first time.

Miller turned himself in to police in suburban Dallas on November 30 after a warrant was issued for his arrest on suspicion of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman.



A day before police had responded to a "major disturbance call" in which the alleged victim was treated for minor injuries.

According to police documents officers observed bruising "consistent with applied pressure" on the neck.

Miller, who was booked into jail and released on bond at the time, said Thursday that reports of an assault were untrue.

"It is 100% false," he told reporters. "It's overblown."

"Obviously, there are things that I can't talk about but everything that was out is completely wrong and blown out of proportion," Miller said.

"Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me. Hopefully, over time all of this stuff will get cleared up."