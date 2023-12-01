NFL linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on allegations of assault

Dallas, Texas - Two-time Super Bowl champion linebacker Von Miller turned himself in on Thursday after police in Dallas, Texas, alleged in an arrest warrant that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.

The Dallas Police Department announced in a statement that Miller and the alleged victim had a verbal argument that led to the NFL star assaulting the woman, based on a preliminary investigation to a "major disturbance call" on Wednesday.



Police said Miller left the scene before police arrived while the alleged victim was treated for minor injuries. WFAA television in Dallas, citing multiple police sources and court documents in its report, said the woman was Miller's longtime girlfriend.

Later Thursday, Dallas police confirmed that Miller, a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, turned himself in to police in suburban Glenn Heights.

Local television station WFAA reported that Miller was booked into jail and released on $5,000 bond.