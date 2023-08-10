Bryce James shocks basketball world with second high school transfer!

Los Angeles, California - Bryce James is not new to making headlines, much like his father, NBA legend LeBron . But his latest move has shocked the basketball world!

Bryce James transferred for his second time this offseason, moving from Campbell Hall to Sherman Oaks. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

After a month of transfer rumors, Bryce changed teams for the second time this offseason, with Sherman Oaks his latest destination!

Per Tarek Fattal of SBLive Sports, the 16-year-old is already officially enrolled at Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks.

The much-feted hooper confirmed the news himself with an Instagram post showing him in a Notre Dame jersey.

The shocking news comes just after a month Bryce announced he was leaving Sierra Canyon for Campbell Hall.

Per ESPN's Myron Medcalf, the James family even donated towards the construction of a multimillion-dollar athletic facility for Campbell.

This summer, Bryce debuted for Campbell Hall and teamed up with Richard Hamilton II, the son of the former NBA guard.

Coached by ex-UCLA assistant David Grace, the team went 0-4 during an Arizona tournament.