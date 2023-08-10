Bryce James shocks basketball world with second high school transfer!

After buzzing rumors last month, according to reports, Bryce James is set to transfer for his second time this offseason from Campbell Hall to Sherman Oaks.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Los Angeles, California - Bryce James is not new to making headlines, much like his father, NBA legend LeBron. But his latest move has shocked the basketball world!

Bryce James transferred for his second time this offseason, moving from Campbell Hall to Sherman Oaks.
After a month of transfer rumors, Bryce changed teams for the second time this offseason, with Sherman Oaks his latest destination!

Per Tarek Fattal of SBLive Sports, the 16-year-old is already officially enrolled at Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks.

The much-feted hooper confirmed the news himself with an Instagram post showing him in a Notre Dame jersey.

The shocking news comes just after a month Bryce announced he was leaving Sierra Canyon for Campbell Hall.

Per ESPN's Myron Medcalf, the James family even donated towards the construction of a multimillion-dollar athletic facility for Campbell.

This summer, Bryce debuted for Campbell Hall and teamed up with Richard Hamilton II, the son of the former NBA guard.

Coached by ex-UCLA assistant David Grace, the team went 0-4 during an Arizona tournament.

Now, Bryce James is set to play alongside the son of rapper Master P. Houston, commit Mercy Miller. Per 247Sports, James is the No. 9 prospect out of California in the 2025 recruiting class.

