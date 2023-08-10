Bryce James shocks basketball world with second high school transfer!
Los Angeles, California - Bryce James is not new to making headlines, much like his father, NBA legend LeBron. But his latest move has shocked the basketball world!
After a month of transfer rumors, Bryce changed teams for the second time this offseason, with Sherman Oaks his latest destination!
Per Tarek Fattal of SBLive Sports, the 16-year-old is already officially enrolled at Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks.
The much-feted hooper confirmed the news himself with an Instagram post showing him in a Notre Dame jersey.
The shocking news comes just after a month Bryce announced he was leaving Sierra Canyon for Campbell Hall.
Per ESPN's Myron Medcalf, the James family even donated towards the construction of a multimillion-dollar athletic facility for Campbell.
This summer, Bryce debuted for Campbell Hall and teamed up with Richard Hamilton II, the son of the former NBA guard.
Coached by ex-UCLA assistant David Grace, the team went 0-4 during an Arizona tournament.
Now, Bryce James is set to play alongside the son of rapper Master P. Houston, commit Mercy Miller. Per 247Sports, James is the No. 9 prospect out of California in the 2025 recruiting class.
Cover photo: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network