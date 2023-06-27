Bryce James is ready to ball out for new school Campbell Hall!

Los Angeles, California - Bryce James' time to shine on the basketball court is now!

Bryce James (r.) recently made his showstopping basketball debut at Campbell Hall, and fans are going wild. © MEG OLIPHANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As the youngest son of NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James, 16-year-old Bryce has lofty expectations to live up to!



Recently, the young athlete made his showstopping debut at his new high school, Campbell Hall.

The basketball world – including his legendary father – has been raving over the superstar hooper's touted skills ever since.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore previously played for Sierra Canyon alongside his older brother, Bronny James.

With Bronny now playing college ball at USC, Bryce has arguably stepped in to steal the high school hoops spotlight!

While it's too early to confirm Bryce's full potential as an NBA prospect, based on his physical qualities and abilities, he can easily become an even better prospect than his older brother Bronny.

Bryce is projected to be one of the most sought-out high school players in the country, and he may even be skillful enough to be drafted into the big league after playing a single season of college basketball.