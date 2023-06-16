Bryce James celebrates sweet 16 with a gift from LeBron and some "new beginnings"

Los Angeles, California - Bryce James is saying cheers to another year around the sun and to a brand-new basketball team!

On Wednesday, Bryce James (l.) turned 16 and honored his birthday with a toast to "new beginnings." © Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Wednesday wasn't just an ordinary day in the James family.

Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA legend LeBron James, turned 16 on Wednesday, and the young hooper honored his birthday with "new beginnings."

In a collaboration post with Tiptonedits on Instagram, Bryce officially announced he is the newest member of Campbell Hall men's high school basketball team.

Captioned, "new beginnings," Bryce is pictured wearing a Campbell Hall jersey and posing in front of the Los Angeles Hollywood sign.

The post garnered over 157,000 likes and hundreds of comments congratulating James on his new journey with Campbell Basketball, and wishing him a happy sweet 16.

Last season, Bryce played for Sierra Canyon with his older brother Bronny James, who recently committed to playing for USC in the fall.