Bryce James celebrates sweet 16 with a gift from LeBron and some "new beginnings"
Los Angeles, California - Bryce James is saying cheers to another year around the sun and to a brand-new basketball team!
Wednesday wasn't just an ordinary day in the James family.
Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA legend LeBron James, turned 16 on Wednesday, and the young hooper honored his birthday with "new beginnings."
In a collaboration post with Tiptonedits on Instagram, Bryce officially announced he is the newest member of Campbell Hall men's high school basketball team.
Captioned, "new beginnings," Bryce is pictured wearing a Campbell Hall jersey and posing in front of the Los Angeles Hollywood sign.
The post garnered over 157,000 likes and hundreds of comments congratulating James on his new journey with Campbell Basketball, and wishing him a happy sweet 16.
Last season, Bryce played for Sierra Canyon with his older brother Bronny James, who recently committed to playing for USC in the fall.
LeBron James pens emotional birthday post to Bryce James
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is no stranger to praising his children on social media for their baller accomplishments.
On Wednesday, LeBron took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to Bryce.
"SCREAMING HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY to my Twin MAXIMUS @_justbryce!!!!!! I LOVE YOU YOUNG !!! Keep going up and up and up! Love the young man you are and becoming every single day!!"
In the post, James shared a series of photos and videos of his youngest, who bares a striking resemblance to the four-time NBA champion.
Bryce James is expected to show out big this fall on the hardwood, and has already begin making a name for himself with stellar performances on the court.
Cover photo: ALEX BIERENS DE HAAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP