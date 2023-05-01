Buccaneers star Shaquil Barrett tragically loses 2-year-old daughter

Tampa, Florida - The whole Tampa Bay Buccaneers family is grieving alongside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who lost his two-year-old daughter in a tragic accident.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett lost his two-year-old daughter Arrayah in a tragic accident on Sunday. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Screenshot/Instagram/moochman6

Reports emerged on Sunday that Arrayah Barrett, who had only turned two a couple of weeks before, had drowned in a pool after falling in.

Per PEOPLE, emergency services were called in around 9:30 AM and she was taken to a hospital, but all attempts to resuscitate her failed.

Police were quoted as saying the death "is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were quick to offer their condolences in a tweet, saying: "Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all the members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time."

The organization added: "While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."