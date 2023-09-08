Coco Gauff proves epic turnaround as US Open glory beckons

New York, New York - When Coco Gauff lost to Sofia Kenin in the first round of Wimbledon just over two months ago, the 19-year-old admitted it was time to go back to the drawing board.

Coco Gauff during her win at the US Open on Thursday night, where she made it to the Women's Final. © Collage: CLIVE BRUNSKILL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Whatever she did, it worked.

The athlete has won 17 of her last 18 matches since that surprise day-one defeat, picking up titles in Washington and Cincinnati.

After another win on Thursday night that couldn't be derailed by a climate protestor delay, she will face Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday in her first US Open final.

"Right now, I’m very frustrated and disappointed," Gauff said back at Wimbledon. "It makes me want to work even harder.

"I feel like I’ve been working hard but clearly it’s not enough. I have to go back to the drawing board and see where I need to improve."

Since then, Gauff has linked up with coach Brad Gilbert, tidied up her susceptible forehand, and zipped through the field at Flushing Meadows.

"Yeah, definitely after Wimbledon I wasn’t expecting to do well honestly in this hard-court season, so I’m really proud of the way I have been able to turn this season around for me," she said.

"I think, honestly, when I had that at Wimbledon I was really sort of thinking about the off-season and preparing for next year. You know, I still think I have a lot to improve, but yeah, 100% I wasn’t thinking these results would happen.

"Even after DC, I didn’t think this would happen. Even after Cincy, I didn’t think this would happen. I’m really proud of myself, and like I said, there is still a long way to go.

"Yeah, I think I can improve a lot, but how I have been able to manage with the game I have now is something that I’m happy with."

She has spoken in the past about learning to enjoy the game and shake off comparisons.