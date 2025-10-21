Doug Martin, former NFL running back, died in police custody

Oakland, California - Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin died in police custody following a struggle with officers investigating a break-in, police in California confirmed on Monday.

Doug Martin of the Oakland Raiders carries the ball for a 24-yard touchdown run against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 24, 2018. © Thearon W. Henderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Oakland Police Department said in a statement that officers had confronted Martin after responding to a call at a home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Prior to his death, Martin was involved in a break-in at a residence in Oakland," the statement said.

"While responding officers were attempting to detain him, a brief struggle occurred. After being taken into custody, Martin became unresponsive."

"Paramedics responded to the scene, provided medical aid, and transported Martin to a local hospital, where he later died."

The statement said police had been in contact with Martin's family since the incident.

"The family has requested privacy as they grieve this tragic loss," it read. "No additional details are being released at this time, as this remains an ongoing investigation."

A statement from Martin's agent, Brian Murphy, said that the athlete "battled mental health challenges that profoundly impacted his personal and professional life."

"Doug's parents were actively seeking medical assistance for him and had contacted local authorities for support. Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor's residence two doors down, where he was taken into custody by police," Murphy explained.