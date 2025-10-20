Doug Martin, former Buccaneers running back, has died

Tampa Bay, Florida - The NFL 's Tampa Bay Buccaneers said Sunday they were "deeply saddened" to learn of the death at the age of 36 of former Bucs running back Doug Martin.

Doug Martin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates his first down in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 22, 2015. © ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a statement to the Tampa Bay Times, Martin's family said that the former NFL player died on Saturday morning.

"Cause of death is currently unconfirmed," the family's statement said. "Please respect our privacy at this time."

The Buccaneers paid tribute to Martin as a player who made a "lasting impact" on the franchise.

"He was a fan favorite during his time in Tampa Bay and was honored as one of the Top 50 Buccaneers of all time for his numerous achievements," the team said.

Martin spent six of his seven NFL seasons with Tampa Bay after starring at Boise State University.

Diminutive by NFL standards at just five feet, nine inches, he was known for his physical play.

Martin piled up 5,356 yards and 30 touchdowns in his NFL career, his best season a 1,402-yard campaign in 2015 that included six touchdowns with another 271 passing reception yards and a TD catch.