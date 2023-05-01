Draymond Green "lost a lot of respect" for Domantas Sabonis after the Kings' Game 7 loss

Sacramento, California - Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green isn't too pleased with Domantas Sabonis after his "disrespectful" move following the Kings' Game 7 loss during the NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors vs. Kings series was a classic basketball showdown that took all seven games to declare a winner.

But after the Warriors secured a dominant 20-point lead in overtime, the reigning NBA champions secured the Game 7 win and advanced to the next round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Following the Warriors' victory, the players and coaches from both teams shook hands with one another. That is, except for Sabonis.

Green clearly noticed and doesn't seem too happy about it.

"Lost a lot of respect for Sabonis," Green said on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show. "You don't shake guy's hands after you lose? I don't respect that."

He added: "I once left the court after we lost Game 7 to the Cleveland Cavaliers and I went to the locker room and sat down and I said this doesn't feel right. I then walked back onto the court and showed everybody love. You lost, deal with it. Pay your respect."