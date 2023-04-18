NBA legends support Draymond Green after WWE-style stomp

Sacramento, California - Draymond Green is literally s tomping his way through the NBA Western Conference Playoffs after a controversial WWE-type stunt that earned him a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection by referees.

The Sacramento Kings' 2-0 series lead over the Golden State Warriors was overshadowed by an A-town stomp heard around the world!

During the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the Warriors-Kings series, Green stomped on the Kings' Domantas Sabonis after he appeared to grab Green's leg.

The Golden State forward was dealt a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected from the game, while Sabonis only received a technical foul.

Following the intense altercation, the basketball world, including NBA stars themselves, quickly took to Twitter to discuss the controversial move.

"Take foul on Sabonis … I didn’t think Dray tried to step down … that’s just how his balance ended up," NBA guard Damian Lillard tweeted with a shrug emoji.

On TNT's Inside the NBA, former NBA big man Shaquille O’Neal also came to Green’s defense following the Kings' 114-106 victory.

"I’m not gonna sit up here and be a hypocrite. I would have done the same thing," O’Neal said.

He added: "Don’t be grabbing me, because what am I gonna do? If I stay there and just try to run forward, I’ll fall. You gotta get him up off you. And if you up off me and you in the way, you might get stomped on. Was it a dirty play? Of course it was a dirty play. But, hey, don’t grab me and this won’t happen."