Duke basketball star Jared McCain lands unusual NIL beauty deal
Durham, North Carolina - In a twist of basketball fate, Duke athlete Jared McCain has slam-dunked his way into the beauty world by scoring a deal with a nail polish brand Sally Hansen.
Known for his exceptional skills on the basketball court, McCain has also gained attention for his unique fashion statement of painting his nails.
McCain made the announcement of his partnership with Sally Hansen in a viral TikTok video that garnered over a million views.
In the video shared Thursday, he is seen painting his nails in Duke's blue and white colors, showcasing his team spirit.
What started as a habit to prevent nail-biting has turned into a superstition for McCain, who believes that painting his nails helps him perform better on the hardwood.
His stylish approach has not only caught the eyes of fans but has also made him stand out as a player.
Jared McCain and his painted nails look to advance to the Elite Eight
McCain's performance in the tournament has been stellar, with the 6-foot-3 guard playing a key role in Duke's advancement to the Sweet Sixteen of this year's March Madness.
In a recent game against James Madison, he scored an impressive 30 points, using the power of nail polish to his advantage.
As Duke prepares to face off against No. 1 Houston, McCain will be looking to continue his impressive performance and lead his team to victory, all while showcasing his unique style and love for nail art.
Duke and Houston will face off in the Sweet 16 on Friday evening at 9:39 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / JarredMcCain24