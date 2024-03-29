Duke basketball star Jared McCain lands unusual NIL beauty deal

Durham, North Carolina - In a twist of basketball fate, Duke athlete Jared McCain has slam-dunked his way into the beauty world by scoring a deal with a nail polish brand Sally Hansen.

Known for his exceptional skills on the basketball court, McCain has also gained attention for his unique fashion statement of painting his nails.



McCain made the announcement of his partnership with Sally Hansen in a viral TikTok video that garnered over a million views.

In the video shared Thursday, he is seen painting his nails in Duke's blue and white colors, showcasing his team spirit.

What started as a habit to prevent nail-biting has turned into a superstition for McCain, who believes that painting his nails helps him perform better on the hardwood.

His stylish approach has not only caught the eyes of fans but has also made him stand out as a player.