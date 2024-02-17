March Madness Top 16 preview: UConn, Purdue, and Houston lead early rankings

Glendale, Arizona - With just one month to go until March Madness , the excitement is high as 68 of the nation's best college basketball teams prepare to battle for the national title.

The current top 16 seeds for March Madness are officially out, and reigning champions UConn, along with powerhouses Purdue, Houston, and Arizona, lead the pack. © Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the NCAA Tournament committee revealed the current Top 16 seeds for March Madness, and reigning champions UConn, along with powerhouses Purdue, Houston, and Arizona, lead the pack!

The Huskies and the Boilermakers have been on fire this season, easily securing the top two spots after dominating the nation on the court.

Following closely are No. 5 North Carolina, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 Marquette, and No. 8 Kansas, all strong contenders in their respective regions.

With strong performances in the regular season and conference tournaments, especially from Marquette and Kansas, these teams could challenge for the No. 1 seeds and shake things up greatly!

With March Madness selection set for Sunday, March 17, here's the full list of the current top 16 seeded teams, setting the stage for an incredible tournament: