Foster Moreau retires from NFL after sharing serious diagnosis

New Orleans, Louisiana - Tight end Foster Moreau announced on Wednesday that he is putting his football career on hold after going public with his cancer diagnosis.

Foster Moreau has played for the Las Vegas Raiders since 2019 and was drafted when the team was still based in Oakland. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Moreau has played with the Las Vegas Raiders throughout his NFL career and was with the team while they were still based in Oakland.

Currently a free agent, the 25-year-old athlete said the disease was detected during a routine medical checkup with New Orleans Saints.

"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me," Moreau shared on Twitter. "During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer."

"I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance," the former LSU Tiger continued.

"That being said, I'll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!"