Georgia football's Stetson Bennett goes viral with a killer MLB first pitch!

Atlanta, Georgia - From the gridiron to the diamond, former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett may have sent quite the message to NFL scouts with his ceremonial first pitch at an MLB game!

The Heisman finalist raised quite a few eyebrows when he took to the mound at Atlanta Braves' home opener against the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Unlike most honoree pitchers, Bennett didn't throw the typical nonchalant toss.

Instead, the two-time national champion threw an absolute hammer!

In a clip of Bennett throwing the first pitch, the Georgia football product perked up his knee, wound his right arm back, and released a powerful fastball that even the Braves' bat boy couldn't catch!

Amazed over Bennett's impressive throw, fans didn't hesitate to rave over the viral video!

"Did he just throw gas to the bat boy to up his draft stock…and its somewhat working…" one person jokingly tweeted.

"Made the catcher look bad!" another person added.

"He's found his calling," someone else said in awe.

Last month, Bennett performed a great showing for NFL scouts at Georgia's Pro Day.