NFL Draft: Which quarterback will win the No. 1 overall pick?

Kansas City, Missouri - With the Carolina Panthers now holding the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a quarterback is destined to be the first prospect called up! But will it be Ohio State's CJ Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young?

2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young (l) and two-time Heisman finalist CJ Stroud currently lead as prospective top quarterback picks in the the 2023 NFL Draft. © Collage: Michael Hickey / Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Chicago Bears traded their top pick to the Panthers in a blockbuster deal, which means that the No. 1 pick will likely be a quarterback as Carolina is in dire need of a new passer.

2021 Heisman Trophy winner Young and two-time finalist Stroud currently lead as the top choices in this year's draft class of quarterbacks, and are arguably neck and neck in the race to be the Panthers' possible No.1 pick.

Both athletes were two of college football's most accomplished passers over the years and have led their respective teams to a pair of top six national finishes in the 2021 and 2022 season.

However, both athletes have athletic drawbacks that set them apart in different ways.

Young's undersized physical frame for a passer on the NFL level has widely worried NFL experts, while Stroud's lack of mobility serves as a concern for others.

Still, the two have certainly outperformed other prospective quarterbacks in the running for the coveted top spot, with Stroud putting on an impressive show at the 2023 NFL Combine.

Participating in the on-field drills and showing stellar ball accuracy during his combine throwing sessions, the Ohio State product may be the safest bet to be a quality, NFL franchise quarterback.