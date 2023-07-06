Giannis Antetokounmpo undergoes surgery, Bucks confirm

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has had surgery on his left knee, the team confirmed Wednesday.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent a "routine" knee surgery this week and might miss the FIBA World Cup in August. © Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"He had a routine surgery on his left knee, and it went great," Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin said on Wednesday.



"Everything went as planned, and we expect him back ready to go in training camp," he added.

The Bucks are expected to begin their camp in early- to mid-September with the FIBA World Cup starting on August 25 and running until September 10.

The Athletic cited a league source as saying that Antetokounmpo's availability for the Greek national team is "in question" after what it described as surgery to "clean up loose cartilage in his left knee."

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player suffered a back injury during game one of the Bucks's first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat and did not return until game four. The Bucks, the number one seed in the East, were upset in five by Miami in the best-of-seven series.

This year's World Cup will be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Greece has been drawn in group C with the US, New Zealand, and Jordan.