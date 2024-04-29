Houston Texans star Tank Dell hurt in Florida mass shooting

Sanford, Florida - Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell sustained "a minor wound" in a shooting in Florida on Saturday, the NFL team said in a statement on Sunday.

The Texans revealed Dell was hurt in Sanford, Florida, but gave no further details of the incident.



KPRC-TV reported that the 24-year-old was among 10 people injured in a shooting at a private function taking place a nightclub in Sanford, where authorities arrested a 16-year-old suspect.

Police did not immediately confirm the names of the injured.

The Texans said Dell, who was in Florida visiting his mother, had been released from hospital after suffering a "minor wound" and was in "good spirits."

"We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time," the statement continued.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident."

Dell had 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 NFL games last season, but his rookie campaign was cut short when he suffered a broken leg in December.