Is Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce retiring from the NFL?

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Philadelphia's star center Jason Kelce has decided to retire from the NFL , ESPN and other media outlets reported Tuesday after the Eagles fell to Tampa Bay in the first round of the playoffs.

ESPN, citing unnamed sources, said Kelce told his teammates in the locker room after the Eagles' once-promising season ended in a 32-9 drubbing by the Buccaneers.

Kelce, the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, appeared emotional on the field and, unusually for him, declined to speak to reporters after the game.

"No, guys, not today," a dejected Kelce told a clutch of reporters in the locker room as he headed to the exit.

Kelce (36) had contemplated retirement in previous offseasons but, in his 13th campaign, remained one of the stars of his position.

The six-time All-Pro won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017 and played for the Eagles in last season's Super Bowl in February 2023 – when they fell to the Chiefs and Jason and Travis Kelce became the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl.

Eagles coach Nick Siriani and Kelce's Eagles teammates were clearly bracing for confirmation of his departure.

"I love him," Siriani said after Monday's game, saying Kelce has "always got a place here.

"He's special, and I love him. He's one of the most special guys I've been around," Siriani said.

Eagles tackle Lane Johnson said Kelce had "hinted at" retirement in the lead-up to the playoffs.