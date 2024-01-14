Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands after sub-zero victory in Kansas City

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift didn't let the sub-zero temperatures stop her as she cheered on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs to their first playoff victory of the NFL season.

Taylor Swift was all smiles as she cheered on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs at their playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night. © collage: JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The cold never bothered her anyway!

Despite real-feel temperatures well into the -20s, the 34-year-old pop star was all smiles at Sunday's playoff match-up, where the Chiefs knocked out the Dolphins with a dominant 26-7 win.

Taylor rocked a custom puffer jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk bearing the 34-year-old's name and number as she watched him from a suite in Arrowhead Stadium.

Once again, she was joined by Travis' mom, Donna, and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick.

The Karma songstress was all smiles during the big victory, with cameras even catching her partaking in the fan-favorite Swag Surf celebration dance with her suite crew.

After the final whistle, Taylor reunited with Travis as the pair exited the stadium hand-in-hand, following closely behind Patrick and Brittany.