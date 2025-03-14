Is Tiger Woods secretly dating a member of the Trump family?

According to recent reports, golf star Tiger Woods (r.) has been in a secret relationship with Vanessa Trump (l.), the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. © Collage: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP & Michael Owens / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Daily Mail, several sources claim Woods (49) has been dating Vanessa Trump (47) since Thanksgiving, as the two live only 20 minutes away from each other in wealthy neighborhoods in southern Florida.

"They just love hanging out, having dinner, and schmoozing together," one source claimed. "They're sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet, anyway."

Vanessa is the ex-wife of President Trump's eldest son, Don Jr., from whom she split in 2018, and the mother of Kai (17), Trump's granddaughter who has made several public appearances in support of his presidency.

Kai also goes to school with Woods' two children from a previous marriage at The Benjamin School, which costs $38,595 a year to attend.

News of the romance comes after Woods joined President Trump at the White House in February for a Black History Month event. Woods has also been helping the president repair the golf world's divide between the PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, which Trump has a large financial stake in.