Ja Morant faces more trouble following gun cameo in IG live

Memphis, Tennessee - NBA star Ja Morant is set to miss two games with the Grizzlies after flashing what appeared to be a gun in an Instagram live.

Ja Morant is one of the top players in the NBA. © Collage: Justin Ford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / screenshot / instagram / jamorant

Morant's suspension was triggered by a video that featured the rising Grizzlies star shirtless in a nightclub while holding an object that looked like a gun near his face.

Morant has since deleted both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The Grizzlies reportedly announced Morant's suspension on Saturday afternoon, noting that he "will be away from the team for at least the next two games."

The NBA said an investigation has been launched looking into the 23-year-old athlete's actions: "We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

Meanwhile, Morant also broke his silence in a statement in which he took "full responsibility."



"I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being," Morant said, per Yahoo Sports.

The All-Star, who is considered one of the best young players in the league, has attracted some negative attention lately thanks to a few criminal investigations.