Jalen Hurts opens up on "mixed emotions" of record-breaking Eagles deal

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Jalen Hurts' record-breaking Philadelphia Eagles contract extension left him with "mixed emotions," with the quarterback declaring: "Money is nice, championships are better."

The Eagles announced Hurts agreed a five-year extension through the 2028 season last week, after he led the team to Super Bowl LVII in his second full season as a starter.



Hurts' deal makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, with the extension reportedly worth $255 million with $179 million in guaranteed money.

However, after failing to get Philadelphia over the line against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Hurts is focused on building a legacy, rather than counting his cash.

"Money is nice, championships are better," Hurts said at a press conference called to mark his extension on Monday.

"I have mixed emotions right now. I am grateful, I am thankful, but I am just so hungry. The hard work continues, and the fire continues to burn."

"I've just been on this constant quest of trying to be the best player I can be with no limits, trying to be the best version of myself, the best player, leader and man I can be. That will never change."