Jalen Hurts opens up on "mixed emotions" of record-breaking Eagles deal
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Jalen Hurts' record-breaking Philadelphia Eagles contract extension left him with "mixed emotions," with the quarterback declaring: "Money is nice, championships are better."
The Eagles announced Hurts agreed a five-year extension through the 2028 season last week, after he led the team to Super Bowl LVII in his second full season as a starter.
Hurts' deal makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, with the extension reportedly worth $255 million with $179 million in guaranteed money.
However, after failing to get Philadelphia over the line against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Hurts is focused on building a legacy, rather than counting his cash.
"Money is nice, championships are better," Hurts said at a press conference called to mark his extension on Monday.
"I have mixed emotions right now. I am grateful, I am thankful, but I am just so hungry. The hard work continues, and the fire continues to burn."
"I've just been on this constant quest of trying to be the best player I can be with no limits, trying to be the best version of myself, the best player, leader and man I can be. That will never change."
Hurts gets praise from Eagles CEO
Hurts led the Eagles to a 14-3 record last season, passing for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions for a 101.5 QB rating in 15 regular-season games.
Given his young age, Philadelphia chief executive Jeffrey Lurie believes the franchise can expect much more from Hurts in the coming years.
"Franchises go through special moments, and this is one for the Philadelphia Eagles," Lurie said.
"It's crucial, no matter what, that you can find your quarterback for the present and the future, and to have that person be as sterling a character and as passionate about his craft and as dedicated as this young 24-year-old is... is remarkable."
Cover photo: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP