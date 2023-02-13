Jalen Hurts opens up after tough Super Bowl LVII loss: "You either win or you learn"

Jalen Hurts took little solace in complimentary words from Patrick Mahomes after the Philadelphia Eagles' agonizing Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Glendale, Arizona - NFL star quarterback Jalen Hurts took little solace in some extremely complimentary words from Patrick Mahomes in the wake of the Philadelphia Eagles' agonizing Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts warms up ahead of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. © REUTERS Hurts seemingly had the Eagles in position to win the Lombardi Trophy when they led the Chiefs 24-14 at half-time. But the Chiefs produced an offensive masterclass in the second half, outscoring the Eagles 24-11 across the final two quarters in a bewitching contest at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. The turning point seemed to come in the third quarter, when the Eagles, still leading 24-21, went on a 17-play drive that lasted seven minutes and 45 seconds but ended in a Jake Elliott field goal. NFL Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff disbands for other NFL teams Kansas City scored on their next two possessions, sandwiched by a three-and-out for the Eagles, to give the Chiefs a 35-27 advantage. A 45-yard connection from Hurts to DeVonta Smith followed by a Hurts touchdown run and a two-point conversation tied the game, only for a 26-yard scramble from Mahomes, followed by a key holding penalty on Eagles corner James Bradberry, to put the Chiefs in position to bleed the clock and kick the decisive field goal. It means Hurts' stunning second season as a starting quarterback ends in heartbreak despite a performance that would have netted him the MVP had Philadelphia prevailed.

Patrick Mahomes praises Jalen Hurts' performance

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to the media during a press conference after winning Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. © USA TODAY Sports Though Hurts had a fumble returned for a touchdown by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton in the second quarter, he broke the Super Bowl record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback (70). He also tied records for the most points scored by a single player (20) and the most touchdowns from scrimmage (3). Mahomes and Hurts were the first two Black starting quarterbacks to face off in Super Bowl history, and also had the youngest combined age of two starting Super Bowl quarterbacks at 51 years and 337 days. And Mahomes lavished praise on his counterpart, saying of Hurts: "If there was any doubters left, there shouldn't be now." College Football Are NIL deals keeping college athletes from playing Sunday Night Football? "That was a special performance, I don't want it to get lost in the loss that they had. It was a special performance by him man, you make sure you appreciate that when you look back at this game." But that provided no comfort for Hurts.

Jalen Hurts responds to Patrick Mahomes' praise

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII. © USA TODAY Sports Asked about Mahomes' comments, Hurts replied: "I have a lot of respect for him. I always have. He's done some really great things, thus far. For me, we lost." "He came away with the win. We came up short, so it's something that I know will motivate me. I've been here before, and that's the beautiful thing about it, so I'll figure it out." "You either win or you learn, that's how I feel. You either win or you learn. Win, lose, I always reflect on the things I could have done better, anything you could have done better to try and take that next step. That'll be the same process I always have going on." "It is a tough feeling to come up short. It's a very tough feeling, but I know the direction is to rise and that will be the M.O. going forward, that will be the mentality going forward. That is the mentality. Obviously, credit to them for the game they played and very competitive football game and very competitive football team and coach Reid. We'll sit back, reflect on it, and learn from it." Pressed on the lesson he will take from this defeat, Hurts added: "You want to cherish these moments with the people that you've come so far with, your family, your loved ones, your teammates, your peers, everyone that you do it with and do it for." "I'm so proud of this team. I would say I'm so proud of this team for everything that we’ve been able to overcome. Obviously, we had a big-time goal that we wanted to accomplish and we came up short," he continued.