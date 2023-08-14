James Harden and Sixers' Daryl Morey drama heats up with more fighting words
China - Things are getting pretty intense for Philadelphia 76ers' fans after James Harden sounded a huge alarm against the NBA team's general manager Daryl Morey – and he apparently responded with a shrug.
While the 76ers might not be entertaining any notions of trading their All-Star point guard, the sentiment is quite different from James Harden himself.
On Monday, Harden shocked the basketball world when he sounded off on the Sixers' President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey.
"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of," Harden repeated twice during a speech on his China tour.
His words were echoed by a big cheer from the crowd.
Earlier this summer, the Sixers had reached an agreement to trade Harden following his decision to opt into the final year of his contract.
Yet despite the initial agreement, the trade ultimately did not happen, and the team decided to bring him back. Harden is clearly opposed to staying in Philadelphia and certainly creating tension within the org.
Daryl Morey unfazed by James Harden's 'liar' accusations
Just when you think the James Harden-Philadelphia situation couldn't get any more tangled, it has.
Per Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, 76ers general manager Morey has responded, and is completely "unmoved" by Harden's accusations against him.
Morey is reportedly standing firm on his decision to keep Harden as a part of the franchise unless the team is better without him.
Meanwhile, Harden's agent had advised Morey against responding to the athlete's lashing, per Dumas.
Will Daryl Morey keep James Harden as a hoops hostage with the 76ers? The tension is rising.
