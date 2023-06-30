James Harden seeks trade from Philadelphia 76ers after exercising option

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - James Harden will exercise his $35.6-million player option for the next NBA season in order to facilitate a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

James Harden is reportedly considering leaving the Philadelphia 76ers to become a Los Angeles Clipper. © Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Athletic named the Los Angeles Clippers as a team likely to pursue Harden, a 10-time All-Star and the 2017-18 NBA MVP who turns 34 in August but has remained among the NBA's premier playmakers. The New York Knicks are expected to have interest as well, according to ESPN.



Harden re-signed with the 76ers last year on a two-year, $68.6-million contract that included the opt-out clause, taking less money in order to remain with one of the Eastern Conference's top contenders.

Philadelphia finished third in the East with a 54-28 record, but was knocked out in the conference semifinals for a second straight year after losing to the rival Boston Celtics in seven games.

The 76ers fired head coach Doc Rivers following their playoff exit and replaced him with former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

Had he opted out for a second straight year, Harden would have been eligible to re-sign with the 76ers for as much as $210 million over four years.