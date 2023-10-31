James Harden set to end Sixers saga with bombshell Clippers trade!
Los Angeles, California - The James Harden saga is reportedly over with the former MVP set to join the Los Angeles Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a blockbuster trade involving seven players and multiple draft picks!
Harden, a 10-time All-Star who has won three NBA scoring titles, had yet to play for Philadelphia this season after requesting a move in June and then voicing his frustration publicly when trade talks fell through.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal will send Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, and KJ Martin.
The Sixers will also receive a raft of draft picks which is expected to include a 2028 first-round selection.
Harden will team up with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old played with Westbrook in Oklahoma City in his first three NBA seasons and briefly reunited with the 2017 MVP in Houston.
The trade is set to end the standoff between Harden and the 76ers – team president Daryl Morey in particular. After opting into a one-year deal with the expectation of being traded, no deal materialized, leaving the player calling Morey a liar and saying the ruptured relationship could never be mended.
Philadelphia, who haven't reached the NBA Finals since 2001, lost in the Eastern Conference semi-finals for the fifth time in six years last season. The organization is looking to bring in another elite guard to partner with reigning MVP Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
