Jaren Jackson Jr. gets more recognition in NBA All-Defensive first team!

Memphis, Tennessee - Three weeks after being named the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year, the Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. is the leading vote-getter to headline the NBA All-Defensive first team.

The league announced the All-Defensive first and second teams on Tuesday, and joining Jackson on the top team is Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley and Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks.



Jackson, who boasted an individual defensive rating of 106.6 – the best among all full-time starters – received the most first-team votes with 96, followed by 94 for Holiday, 85 for Lopez, 50 for Caruso, and 49 for Mobley.

The 23-year-old Grizzlies man just completed his fifth professional season, and this is his second time selected to the All-Defensive first team.

Jackson's former Memphis teammate Dillon Brooks was named to the All-Defensive second team, along with Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat.

Jackson's inclusion on the All-Defensive first team comes after he was announced the winner of the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy as the NBA Defensive Player of the Year on April 17.