Kansas City Chiefs star Harrison Butker slammed for sexist and homophobic speech

Los Angeles, California - Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker faced a growing backlash on Wednesday after giving a speech in which he lashed out at LGBTQ Pride month and took aim at working women.

The 28-year-old three-time Super Bowl champion has triggered a storm of controversy over his comments made in a commencement speech last weekend at Benedictine College, a private Catholic college outside of Kansas City.



In a wide-ranging address, Butker took aim at "dangerous gender ideologies" in reference to Pride month and appeared to tell women in the audience that their most fulfilling career would be that of "homemaker."

He also attacked President Joe Biden's stance on abortion, accusing the leader of being "vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies."

But it was his remarks against the LGBTQ community and working women that drew the most criticism.

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment," Butker told his audience. "I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you."

He continued, "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

Butker then told the audience that his wife Isabelle's life "truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother" adding that she had embraced "one of the most important titles of all: homemaker."