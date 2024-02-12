Kelvin Kiptum, Kenyan marathon world record-holder, killed in car crash

Eldoret, Kenya - Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holding athlete was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya celebrates after setting a new world record time of 2:00:35 at the 2023 Chicago Marathon. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The favorite for the Paris 2024 Olympics was driving from Kaptagat to Eldoret in the Rift Valley of western Kenya around 11:00 PM on Sunday when his car came off the road and hit a tree.



Father of two Kiptum and his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana were killed while a woman passenger was seriously injured, police said.

"He lost control and veered off-road entering into a ditch on his left side. He drove in the ditch for about 60 meters [197 feet] before hitting a big tree," said an official police report from Elgeyo Marakwet County where the accident occurred.

It said Kiptum and Hakizimana died on the spot while the passenger Sharon Chepkurui Kosgei was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Images on Kenyan media showed the mangled wreck of the vehicle, its windscreen shattered, the roof and doors buckled and almost ripped off.

Kiptum exploded onto the marathon scene when he ran a world record 2:00:35 in Chicago in October, taking 34 seconds off fellow Kenyan star Eliud Kipchoge's previous record. He was just 23 at the time, and competing in only his third marathon.

Kiptum also won his other two efforts – his debut in Valencia in 2022 and a follow-up in London the following year.

Kipchoge said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of the "rising star" who surpassed his record.

"An athlete who had a whole life ahead of him to achieve incredible greatness," Kipchoge said in a statement on X.

Kenya's President William Ruto described Kiptum as "one of the world's finest sportsmen who broke barriers to secure a marathon record."

"An extraordinary sportsman has left an extraordinary mark in the globe," he said on X.