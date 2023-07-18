Kiyan Anthony goes viral with latest hoops highlights
Las Vegas, Nevada - Kiyan Anthony is the latest athlete the basketball world should keep an eye out for, and his latest video proves it!
The high school basketball phenom, and son of NBA star Carmelo Anthony, is trending once again for his most recent on court highlights.
Over the weekend, the hooper made huge waves when he teamed up with Bryce James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, during the Las Vegas Big Time tournament.
There, the young ballers made it to the final title game, where they fell short 77-69 to Nightrydas Elite, whose roster includes Cameron and Cayden Boozer – sons of NBA legend Carlos Boozern.
Talk about jam-packed all-star legacies!
While Kiyan's finish in the tournament may not have been what he hoped for, the talented high school junior left with an impressive highlights reel.
In an Instagram post that has since gone viral, Kiyan posted several clips from his games in the tournament that have fans and notable players raving!
Basketball fans share reactions to Kiyan Anthony's latest highlights
Basketball fans across the country are going wild over Kiyan Anthony's latest video of skills, which includes a "Melo jab step down" style shot made famous by his legendary father.
"Lil bro gon be so cold. Keep goin young Melo!!" one fan commented.
"Best player in the country in a couple of months watch what I tell you," another added.
"YEAAAAAAAA!!!!!!" two-time NBA champion JR Smith hyped.
"NEXT UP," NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews wrote.
"Go get the ring for your Dad man 7 Gang #StayMelo," another fan commented.
Kiyan Anthony is an upcoming high school junior and part of the 2025 recruiting class. He is expected to garner major offers from the nation's top college basketball programs.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / NBA / thehooppost