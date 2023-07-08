Megan Rapinoe shocks soccer world with retirement news as Women's World Cup looms

Seattle, Washington - Soccer legend Megan Rapinoe will go down as one of the most iconic athletes in women's soccer following her recently announced retirement.

Soccer legend Megan Rapinoe confirmed that she will retire after the conclusion of the 2023 National Soccer Women's League season. © JOHANNES EISELE / AFP

"It is with a deep sense of peace and gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game," the 38-year-old announced via Twitter on Saturday.

"I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape and change my life forever."

In the replies to her announcement, one fan wrote: "Forever Grateful to you for helping pave the way for girls like me to continue to have opportunities. You have broken thru boundaries and not cared what people thought of it. I’m so proud and lucky that I got see you play. You’ll forever be the GOAT!"

Rapinoe confirmed that she will retire at the end of the 2023 National Soccer Women's League (NSWL) season.

A staple on the United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT), Rapinoe was a member of the gold medal-winning team at the 2012 London Summer Olympics, and both the 2015 and 2019 World Cup-winning teams.

This year, the soccer icon will look to make history with the USWNT as the first-ever soccer player to win three consecutive World Cup titles.



The USWNT will face Vietnam in the group stage of the 2023 Women's World Cup on July 21.