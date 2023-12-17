NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls at concert and undergoes surgery
Los Angeles, California - Lakers basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was scheduled to undergo hip surgery Saturday after falling down at a concert in Los Angeles, according to a spokesperson.
The 76-year-old was treated Friday night by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics and transported to a local hospital, his business partner and spokesperson Deborah Morales said in a statement.
"Last night while attending a concert, Kareem had an accidental fall and broke his hip," Morales said.
"We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now," Morales added.
The statement did not say what concert Abdul-Jabbar was attending when he fell.
Who is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?
The iconic 7-foot-2 superstar center made his NBA debut with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1969 and in 1971 led the Bucks to their first NBA crown.
Abdul-Jabbar was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975 and together with playmaker Magic Johnson combined for a "Showtime" era to bring the Lakers five titles in the 1980s before retiring in 1989.
The 19-time NBA All-Star big man, known for his trademark "Skyhook" shot, broke the NBA all-time scoring record in 1984 and held the NBA career points mark until it was broken by the newest Lakers star, LeBron James, earlier this year.
The Lakers superstar and six-time NBA most valuable player has added to his stellar basketball career as a writer, activist, and humanitarian who has spoken on a number of social justice causes. He is the author of more than a dozen books and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 by former US president Obama.
Abdul-Jabbar writes about sports, politics, and culture on his Substack newsletter and has written a number of opinion pieces in media outlets.
Cover photo: Collage: VERNON BIEVER / NBA CLASSIC / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & RYAN LIM / AFP