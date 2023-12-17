NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls at concert and undergoes surgery

Los Angeles, California - Lakers basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was scheduled to undergo hip surgery Saturday after falling down at a concert in Los Angeles, according to a spokesperson.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at an NBA Preseason game in October. © RYAN LIM / AFP

The 76-year-old was treated Friday night by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics and transported to a local hospital, his business partner and spokesperson Deborah Morales said in a statement.

"Last night while attending a concert, Kareem had an accidental fall and broke his hip," Morales said.

"We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now," Morales added.

The statement did not say what concert Abdul-Jabbar was attending when he fell.