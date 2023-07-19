NBA star Draymond Green gets into fiery Twitter feud with Jordan Poole's father

San Francisco, California - Golden State Warriors athlete Draymond Green is wildly trending across social media, and it's not because of his superstar NBA skills!

Draymond Green (l.) was met with an unexpected clap back from Jordan Poole's father, Anthony, after once again speaking on his infamous punch thrown at Poole. © Collage: Christian Petersen / EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last October, Green shocked the basketball world when he made worrisome headlines for striking former teammate Jordan Poole in the face during training camp.

Shortly after the incident, the NBA champion explained in a self-produced mini-documentary on TNT what led to the controversial moment that the NBA world would like to move on from.

Still bothered by the situation, Green once again commented on the incident on the Pat Bev Pod podcast on Wednesday.

"I don't just hit people. Dialogue, of course, happens over time, and you usually ain't just triggered by something that fast," Green said. "We know stuff you don't say amongst men."

Apparently barking up the wrong tree, Green was met with an unexpected clap back.

Poole's father, like any parent would, rushed to Twitter to defend his son and was far from pleased by Green's latest comments!