NBA star Draymond Green gets into fiery Twitter feud with Jordan Poole's father
San Francisco, California - Golden State Warriors athlete Draymond Green is wildly trending across social media, and it's not because of his superstar NBA skills!
Last October, Green shocked the basketball world when he made worrisome headlines for striking former teammate Jordan Poole in the face during training camp.
Shortly after the incident, the NBA champion explained in a self-produced mini-documentary on TNT what led to the controversial moment that the NBA world would like to move on from.
Still bothered by the situation, Green once again commented on the incident on the Pat Bev Pod podcast on Wednesday.
"I don't just hit people. Dialogue, of course, happens over time, and you usually ain't just triggered by something that fast," Green said. "We know stuff you don't say amongst men."
Apparently barking up the wrong tree, Green was met with an unexpected clap back.
Poole's father, like any parent would, rushed to Twitter to defend his son and was far from pleased by Green's latest comments!
Jordan Poole's father angrily claps back at Draymond Green
Jordan Poole's father, Anthony, didn't bite his tongue to check Draymond Green for striking his son.
"I'm stand on this that's is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft [a**] b***h and I'm standing on this and he didn't apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want," Poole's father tweeted.
Poole's tweet caught the attention of Green, who then responded back saying that he shouldn't use those words because "they usually don't go over well amongst men."
"That's so cute… it's impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ," Green wrote back. "I got get my family from that family room every game."
No longer with the Golden State Warriors, Poole will face Green on the court as the superstar member of the Washington Wizards following the blockbuster trade for Chris Paul.
Thirsty for subtle revenge against Green, will Poole defeat Green and the Warriors in a regular-season showdown?
