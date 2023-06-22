Golden State Warriors dump Jordan Poole for NBA veteran Chris Paul

San Francisco, California - After winning his first NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole will now have to play elsewhere to win his second!

The Golden State Warriors are making a major trade with the Washington Wizards in order to acquire Chris Paul (r). © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Sham Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors are set to utterly shock by making a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards.



The Warriors are reportedly finalizing a deal with the Wizards to send Poole, along with a protected first-round pick and second-round pick in the 2030 and 2027 NBA Drafts, respectively, to the Wizards so that Golden State can acquire Chris Paul.

While Paul (38) gifts the Warriors another seasoned veteran, the trade can signify something even better for the Wizards!

Currently, Washington have pivoted to a full roster rebuild and are looking to acquire younger athletes to build around.

With 24-year-old Poole, Washington will be able to build around the young hooper, who may offer more career longevity with the Wizards than Paul.