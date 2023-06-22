Golden State Warriors dump Jordan Poole for NBA veteran Chris Paul
San Francisco, California - After winning his first NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole will now have to play elsewhere to win his second!
According to Sham Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors are set to utterly shock by making a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards.
The Warriors are reportedly finalizing a deal with the Wizards to send Poole, along with a protected first-round pick and second-round pick in the 2030 and 2027 NBA Drafts, respectively, to the Wizards so that Golden State can acquire Chris Paul.
While Paul (38) gifts the Warriors another seasoned veteran, the trade can signify something even better for the Wizards!
Currently, Washington have pivoted to a full roster rebuild and are looking to acquire younger athletes to build around.
With 24-year-old Poole, Washington will be able to build around the young hooper, who may offer more career longevity with the Wizards than Paul.
NBA world reacts to Golden State and Washington's trade deal
The latest deal involving the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards has shocked the NBA world on social media, leading many to sound off on Twitter.
"I don’t get surprised too often. This is shocking," one fan tweeted.
"If you’d told me CP3 would play for the Warriors during Lob City I’d laughed in your face uncontrollably," another fan said, while one fan noted: "Chris Paul potentially ending his career as a back up to Steph has to be deflating to his ego."
"CP3, Klay, and (maybe) Draymond on one team has to be the least-likeable team of all time," wrote a Memphis Grizzlies fan account.
News of the trade comes before the 2023 NBA Draft tips off on Thursday at 8 PM ET with the first round airing on ABC and ESPN, and the second round selectively on ESPN.
Cover photo: Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP