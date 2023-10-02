Jimmy Butler claps back at haters over new "emo Jimbo" look: "It was a hit!"

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat chopped off last year's dreadlocks in favor of an entirely new emo look that fans are mercilessly ripping him for! © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / jimmybutler

Jimmy Butler's past media day hairdos have turned into legendary spectacles, and he certainly lived up to the hype again in 2023.

On Monday, the Miami Heat superstar ditched his dreadlocks in favor of an entirely new look... that fans are not here for!

Butler flaunted a 4c silk-press bob haircut and black painted nails along with several new face piercings, and revealed the self-deemed "Emo Jimbo" look on his Instagram story.

"Nobody does Media Day like Jimmy Butler does Media Day," the Miami Heat tweeted.

Needless to say, NBA Twitter had big reactions over Jimmy's most recent makeover, and it's crystal clear that they're not exactly jumping on the bandwagon of his new style.