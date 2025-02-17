Beleaguered Ravens kicker Justin Tucker faces wave of new sex allegations

Baltimore, Maryland - Seven more massage therapists have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of sexually inappropriate behavior, a report said Sunday, bringing the total number of women making allegations against the athlete to 16.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been accused of sexually inappropriate behavior by 16 women. © Greg Fiume / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Baltimore Banner newspaper said the latest wave of allegations against the 35-year-old Super Bowl-winner were similar to statements made by nine other massage therapists who had already spoken out about the kicker.

Tucker has strongly denied wrongdoing both in a post on X, formerly Twitter, and in a formal statement via his attorneys.

In the latest claims, Tucker is accused of repeatedly exposing his genitals and brushing some of the therapists' thighs with his fingers.

The 16 women who have made claims against Tucker worked at eight different spas in Baltimore.

The Banner reported that two of the spas involved deemed Tucker's behavior so egregious he was banned from using the facility again.

The women involved say the allegations span from 2012, Tucker's rookie season with the Ravens, to 2016.