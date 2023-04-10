Odell Beckham Jr. snubs New York Jets in favor of Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore, Maryland - Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has chosen to join the Baltimore Ravens over the New York Jets.
The three-time Pro Bowler will move to the Ravens on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $18 million, according to NFL Network's National Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.
Beckham had been available as a free agent since leaving the Rams, last appearing in the team's Super Bowl LVI triumph at the end of the 2021 season.
The 30-year-old missed the entirety of the following campaign after a lengthy rehabilitation for an ACL tear sustained in that Super Bowl victory.
A post from Zydn Beckham's Instagram account, ran by father Odell and his girlfriend Lauren Wood, seemingly confirmed the wide receiver's next destination on Sunday.
Beckham's one-year-old son was pictured in a Ravens shirt, accompanied by the caption "Flock...", as Baltimore managed to snatch the former Rams star's signature ahead of the Jets.
Aaron Rodgers' role in New York Jets push
The New York team were reportedly expecting to host Beckham on a visit this week before the Ravens stepped in to seal the deal.
Beckham had reportedly also drawn interest from the Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Reports suggested Aaron Rodgers had asked the Jets to acquire Beckham if the Green Bay Packers quarterback moves to New York.
While Rodgers later suggested no such wish list existed, he admitted any QB would dream of playing with Beckham, but the Jets' advances ultimately ended without success.
Beckham has 56 receiving touchdowns in 96 career NFL appearances and will join a Baltimore team that finished 10-7 in the 2022 season, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC wild-card game.
