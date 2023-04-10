Odell Beckham Jr. snubs New York Jets in favor of Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore, Maryland - Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has chosen to join the Baltimore Ravens over the New York Jets.

Odell Beckham Jr. has chosen to join the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $18 million. © CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The three-time Pro Bowler will move to the Ravens on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $18 million, according to NFL Network's National Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.



Beckham had been available as a free agent since leaving the Rams, last appearing in the team's Super Bowl LVI triumph at the end of the 2021 season.

The 30-year-old missed the entirety of the following campaign after a lengthy rehabilitation for an ACL tear sustained in that Super Bowl victory.

A post from Zydn Beckham's Instagram account, ran by father Odell and his girlfriend Lauren Wood, seemingly confirmed the wide receiver's next destination on Sunday.

Beckham's one-year-old son was pictured in a Ravens shirt, accompanied by the caption "Flock...", as Baltimore managed to snatch the former Rams star's signature ahead of the Jets.