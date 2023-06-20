Ole Miss quarterback commit Austin Simmons shocks with massive flip and an impressive GPA
Oxford, Mississippi - Is Austin Simmons the smartest college football player yet?
In recent years, it has become increasingly popular for top high school prospects to skip their senior year and reclassify to play college football early.
On Saturday afternoon, a four-star quarterback commit took this practice a step further, utterly shocking the college football world!
Austin Simmons, a rising 17-year-old football athlete, has not only flipped his commitment from Florida to Ole Miss, he also decided to reclassify to the class of 2023 instead of 2025.
"I will be flipping my commitment [from Florida] and taking my talents to the University of Mississippi," he wrote on Twitter.
The outstanding student will leave high school with an impressive 5.34 GPA, and he will enter Ole Miss as a college junior thanks to his prior academic work and finishing all four years of high school in a single academic year.
Simmons' stellar feat in the classroom is arguably more impressive to fans than what the touted passer can do on the field.
College football world reacts to Austin Simmons' massive 5.35 GPA
It's not too often the college football world hears about a player skipping two years of high school football to enter college.
For that reason, Simmons' reclassification from the 2025 class to that of 2023 has social media users in a frenzy.
"Anybody with a GPA higher than their 40 time ought to get a statue on their first day, no questions asked," one fan tweeted.
HE FINISHED HS CLASSES AS A FRESHMAN? 5.34 GPA? Brotha we need you finding a cure for cancer, congrats to him though because that’s awesome," another fan raved.
"How is this even possible? 5.34 GPA? all 4 years in 1 year? nah no way," someone else said in disbelief.
"Someone explain to me how someone has a 5.34 GPA like I’m a 5 Year Old," another hilariously asked.
Will Austin Simmons shock the college football world once more by earning a college degree before he turns 20? Perhaps!
