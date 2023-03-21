Olivia Dunne is "living the dream" and shows off big win on TikTok
Duluth, Georgia - LSU gymnast and TikTok influencer Olivia Dunne is going to NCAA Regionals with her Tigers gymnastics teammates!
In her latest viral TikTok, Dunne reminded her 7 million-plus followers that she is still one of the top gymnasts to watch.
The junior posted a 30-second video of her uneven bars routine from the 2023 SEC Championships over the weekend and it's making huge waves, racking up over 1 million views in less than 24 hours.
Captioned "living the dream," the clip features her high-flying Tkachev to Pac Salto release skill and a huge double layout dismount! TikTok has stamped the stunt with a disclaimer: "Do not attempt" at home.
Dunne scored a season-high 9.850 at the event to help cement the Tigers' third-place finish behind Alabama and conference champions Florida.
"The Solid Sticking QUEEN!!" one fan commented.
"So happy to say that i saw this in person," another fan wrote.
LSU Tigers gymnastics earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Regional round
This season, Dunne has been working on her return to competition after undergoing shoulder surgery earlier this year.
Concluding their conference championship performance, the Tigers earned the No. 2 seed in the upcoming NCAA Regional meet - the Denver Region. LSU will compete there against fellow ranked programs No. 14 Denver, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 11 Oregon State in addition to Georgia, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Arizona.
The regional competition in Denver will run from Thursday, March 30 to April 2. The top two teams from the meet will advance to the NCAA gymnastics National Championships.
