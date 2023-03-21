Olivia Dunne is "living the dream" and shows off big win on TikTok

Duluth, Georgia - LSU gymnast and TikTok influencer Olivia Dunne is going to NCAA Regionals with her Tigers gymnastics teammates!

LSU gymnast and influencer Olivia Dunne is going to NCAA Regionals after a third place finish at the 2023 SEC Championships. © STEW MILNE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In her latest viral TikTok, Dunne reminded her 7 million-plus followers that she is still one of the top gymnasts to watch.

The junior posted a 30-second video of her uneven bars routine from the 2023 SEC Championships over the weekend and it's making huge waves, racking up over 1 million views in less than 24 hours.

Captioned "living the dream," the clip features her high-flying Tkachev to Pac Salto release skill and a huge double layout dismount! TikTok has stamped the stunt with a disclaimer: "Do not attempt" at home.

Dunne scored a season-high 9.850 at the event to help cement the Tigers' third-place finish behind Alabama and conference champions Florida.

"The Solid Sticking QUEEN!!" one fan commented.

"So happy to say that i saw this in person," another fan wrote.