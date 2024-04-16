Paige Bueckers channels Kris Jenner in hilarious WNBA Draft night memes
Brooklyn, New York - UConn basketball standout Paige Bueckers made a splash at this year's WNBA Draft – not as a draftee, but as the ultimate supportive teammate!
Opting to return to UConn for her final year of NCAA hoops, she attended the draft to cheer on her teammates Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl.
And boy, did she steal the show! Bueckers, known for her on-court prowess, accidentally became the star of the night with her hilarious antics.
Memes featuring the 22-year-old flooded social media faster than a fast break!
Her most iconic moment of the night? When she channeled her inner Kris Jenner, playing the quintessential "proud mom" as Edwards and Muhl were drafted.
The comparison was uncanny. Bueckers, with that proud mama look, had everyone in stitches, reminiscent of a viral meme stemming from Jenner's support of her daughter, Kim Kardashian, during a photo shoot in an old episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
UConn basketball stars win big with top picks at 2024 WNBA Draft
Even UConn women's hoops team joined in on the fun, tweeting Jenner's signature phrase, "you're doing amazing sweetie."
Who knew that a basketball star could double as a meme sensation? With Bueckers around, expect the unexpected and a whole lot of laughter!
Paige Bueckers and Husky Nation celebrated a successful draft night, with Aaliyah Edwards going No. 4 with the Washington Mystics and Nika Muhl No. 12 with the Seattle Storm.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / PaigeBueckers & UConnwbb