Paige Bueckers channels Kris Jenner in hilarious WNBA Draft night memes

Brooklyn, New York - UConn basketball standout Paige Bueckers made a splash at this year's WNBA Draft – not as a draftee, but as the ultimate supportive teammate!

UConn's Paige Bueckers accidentally became the star of the WNBA draft night thanks to several viral memes inspired by her antics. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / PaigeBueckers & UConnwbb

Opting to return to UConn for her final year of NCAA hoops, she attended the draft to cheer on her teammates Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl.

And boy, did she steal the show! Bueckers, known for her on-court prowess, accidentally became the star of the night with her hilarious antics.

Memes featuring the 22-year-old flooded social media faster than a fast break!

Her most iconic moment of the night? When she channeled her inner Kris Jenner, playing the quintessential "proud mom" as Edwards and Muhl were drafted.

The comparison was uncanny. Bueckers, with that proud mama look, had everyone in stitches, reminiscent of a viral meme stemming from Jenner's support of her daughter, Kim Kardashian, during a photo shoot in an old episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.