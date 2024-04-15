Caitlin Clark officially joins WNBA as first pick in 2024 Draft!

New York, New York - Caitlin Clark, the 22-year-old athlete who smashed records on and off the court in a dazzling college basketball career, was selected first by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft on Monday amid expectations she will have a transformative effect on women's professional basketball.

Caitlin Clark was selected first in the 2024 Draft on Monday, joining the Indiana Fever. © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Clark was taken first overall by the Indiana Fever – a team that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2016 and had the second-lowest attendance in the league in 2023, with an average of 4,066 fans per game.

With the University of Iowa star joining last year's overall top pick, Aliyah Boston, in Indiana, however, all that seems set to change.

In anticipation of her selection, the WNBA has already scheduled 36 of the Fever's 40 games next season for national television.

Even before the draft the Fever had begun selling a limited amount of single-game tickets, betting that the basketball-mad Midwestern state of Indiana would be prime territory for "Clark-mania."

Seats for games against Connecticut and Los Angeles sold out within hours of going on sale.

Clark, whose fame is built on a foundation of on-court excellence that saw her eclipse Pete Maravich's 54-year-old all-time NCAA scoring record, was cheered by fans at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, who packed the draft venue in anticipation that she would lead a star-studded WNBA class.