Paige Bueckers' epic trick shots have basketball fans losing their minds
Groton, Connecticut - In her remarkable comeback on the hardwood, Paige Bueckers is continuing to create a whirlwind of excitement among college basketball fans over crazy hooping headlines.
On Tuesday, the UConn hooper shut down the basketball internet with a crazy trick shot that not even her teammates saw coming.
In a viral video that UConn women's hoops shared on Twitter, Bueckers told her teammate KK [Kamorea] that she was going to shoot a 3-pointer with her eyes closed.
While teammate Aaliyah Edwards wasn't sure if Bueckers would hit the lottery on the shot, the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year goes all wizard mode, dribbles, and bam! Paige stuns her teammates by nailing that epic long shot with her eyes shut.
"She's like that," UConn captioned the clip. Agreeing, basketball fans raved over the internet over Buecker's out-of-this-world skills.
UConn star Paige Bueckers wows in viral basketball clip
"She's really like that lol," one fan wrote.
"All the knees jokes will subside when she killing y'all favs. I promise," one fan tweeted.
