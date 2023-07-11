Patrick Mahomes just splurged on a massive new mansion, and people have opinions!

Kansas City, Missouri - Oh, to be a Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback like Patrick Mahomes!

Patrick Mahomes' massive new mansion has stirred things up on social media, and fans are going bonkers over the property's extravagant features. © Collage: Carmen Mandato / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Instagram / ziregolf

Fresh off of his second Super Bowl championship victory, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs recently upgraded a big part of his lifestyle: his home!

On Saturday, a photo of Mahomes' massive new mansion started circulating across social media, and it looks pretty ridiculous in the best way possible.

In the bird's-eye photo, Mahomes and his family's new home appears to have its own golf hole, a private lake, a partial football field, and more!

Stunned fans took to social media to share their shocking and hilarious thoughts about Mahomes' seemingly extravagant lifestyle.

"Bro lives on a college campus," one fan wrote in the comments of Zire Golf's Instagram post featuring the photo of the quarterback's home.

"Not having a par 5 is going to kill the resale value," one fan sarcastically added.

"What is Mahomes gonna do with a 30-yard field? Dude throws 70 off his back foot," another hilariously commented, while someone else noted, "Imagine making $30 mil a year and only having half a football field in your yard."

"No wonder him and Kelce are unstoppable in the redzone," someone else humorously wrote.