Patrick Mahomes just splurged on a massive new mansion, and people have opinions!
Kansas City, Missouri - Oh, to be a Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback like Patrick Mahomes!
Fresh off of his second Super Bowl championship victory, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs recently upgraded a big part of his lifestyle: his home!
On Saturday, a photo of Mahomes' massive new mansion started circulating across social media, and it looks pretty ridiculous in the best way possible.
In the bird's-eye photo, Mahomes and his family's new home appears to have its own golf hole, a private lake, a partial football field, and more!
Stunned fans took to social media to share their shocking and hilarious thoughts about Mahomes' seemingly extravagant lifestyle.
"Bro lives on a college campus," one fan wrote in the comments of Zire Golf's Instagram post featuring the photo of the quarterback's home.
"Not having a par 5 is going to kill the resale value," one fan sarcastically added.
"What is Mahomes gonna do with a 30-yard field? Dude throws 70 off his back foot," another hilariously commented, while someone else noted, "Imagine making $30 mil a year and only having half a football field in your yard."
"No wonder him and Kelce are unstoppable in the redzone," someone else humorously wrote.
Does Patrick Mahomes have the coolest mansion of all NFL athletes? He just might!
Cover photo: Collage: Carmen Mandato / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Instagram / ziregolf