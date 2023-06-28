Ryan Mallett: Ex-NFL quarterback dies in tragic accident
Destin, Florida - Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has died at the age of 35 in a reported drowning accident.
Mallett, who played for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, had been on vacation in Destin, Florida.
The news was confirmed by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, who said officers had been called in at 2:12 PM on Tuesday, as multiple people struggled in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
"One of the individuals, an adult male, went under and lifeguards say he was not breathing when pulled out," the statement said.
"The victim is identified as 35-year old Ryan Mallett of Arkansas. We send our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones in his tragic passing."
NFL mourns the tragic loss of Ryan Mallett
Mallett joined the Patriots in the 2011 draft, was traded to the Texans in 2014 and wrapped up his career with the Ravens from 2015-17. He made 21 NFL appearances.
He later became a high school head coach in Arkansas.
A tweet from the NFL read: "The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."
The Patriots tweeted: "The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett."
Baltimore paid tribute to a "tremendous person and a loyal teammate" and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wrote on Instagram: "We lost a great man. Thank you for everything Ryan."
Cover photo: Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP