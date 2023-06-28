Ryan Mallett: Ex-NFL quarterback dies in tragic accident

Destin, Florida - Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has died at the age of 35 in a reported drowning accident .

Mallett, who played for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, had been on vacation in Destin, Florida.



The news was confirmed by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, who said officers had been called in at 2:12 PM on Tuesday, as multiple people struggled in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

"One of the individuals, an adult male, went under and lifeguards say he was not breathing when pulled out," the statement said.

"The victim is identified as 35-year old Ryan Mallett of Arkansas. We send our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones in his tragic passing."