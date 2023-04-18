Sam Hurley goes shirtless on TikTok and gives Morgan Wallen a run for his money

Texas Longhorn Sam Hurley has struck gold with his latest viral TikTok that features the track star lip-syncing to a popular Morgan Wallen song.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Austin, Texas - Is student-athlete Sam Hurley a Texas Longhorn heartthrob by day and a country music singer by night?

Sam Hurley lip-syncs to Morgan Wallen's hit country song 98 Braves while shirtless in his latest viral TikTok.
Before Arch Manning, there was Sam Hurley.

As a high jumper for the Longhorns, Hurley is the second-most followed college athlete behind LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

The sophomore was formerly the highest paid Texas Longhorn athlete before Arch Manning committed to the school's football program.

Hurley's NIL value is a staggering $1.1 million, whereas Manning's is $3.4 million.

When it comes to social media, however, Hurley still reigns as the top dawg while keeping his fans on the edge of their seats with viral posts.

In his latest TikTok, the Arkansas native is seen lip-syncing along to Morgan Wallen's hit country song, 98 Braves.

Making the video even more drool-worthy, Hurley ditched his shirt, leaving fans in awe.

"The only good thing about Texas," one fan wrote.

"Omg i forgot this guy existed but i'm so glad he's back on my fyp," another person commented, while a different fan added, "I just know that men who [look] like you break hearts."

This track and field season, Hurley finished third at the Big 12 championships and tied for sixth place at the NCAA indoor championships.

Cover photo: Screenshot / TikTok / samhurley

